The San Francisco 49ers Are Banned From Playing Home Games Because Of Coronavirus Restrictions

The San Francisco 49ers won’t be playing home games in the coming weeks.

According to ESPN, Santa Clara County recently tightened coronavirus restrictions and “effectively put a three-week ban on any contact sports taking place in the county.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means the 49ers can’t play or practice at Levi’s Stadium. Stanford is also a notable football that has now been banned from playing in the area.

Santa Clara County officials say that no pro or college sports teams are able to have games or practices in the county that include direct contact for the next three weeks. That, of course, includes the #49ers, who have two home games (Dec. 7 and 13) scheduled in that window. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 28, 2020

This is a disaster for the NFL and Stanford. The 49ers will now have to pull up roots and find a new place to finish out the season.

ESPN speculated that Texas and Arizona could both be eventual landing spots for the NFL franchise to play games.

At the end of the day, the NFL has to do whatever the league needs to do in order to succeed. If that means uprooting the 49ers, then that’s what must be done.

The exact same applies to Stanford and the PAC-12. We simply can’t have NFL and college teams sitting out the season because of decisions made at the county or state level.

Load up the planes and fly the hell out of California ASAP.

