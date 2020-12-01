Man Gets Knocked Out In Brutal Fashion After Throwing A Sucker Punch

One man learned the hard way that throwing sucker punches isn’t a smart idea.

In a video tweeted by Old Row, a man can be seen throwing a sucker punch during a heated group altercation. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

That’s when he got hit with a quick dose of karma. The guy he struck quickly gathered himself and knocked the dude the hell out on the spot. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the insane video below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

“Dude sucker punched me then got knocked the fuck out hahahaha” pic.twitter.com/iePQ7w0TwK — Old Row (@OldRowViral) November 30, 2020

This is another classic example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. You know what you should never do in life? Sucker punch someone. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Unless you’re going to die if you don’t do it, there’s literally no reason at all to throw a punch. There’s damn sure no reason to throw a punch at a guy not really paying attention. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I’m not a violent guy at all and I really despise physical altercations. Having said that, if you throw a sucker punch and get lit up in return, then you kind of having it coming.

Again, if you play stupid games, then you’re going to win stupid prizes.

Next time, take a deep breath and walk away!