REPORT: New York Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones Will ‘Likely’ Miss Time With A Hamstring Injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to miss some action with an injury.

According to Jordan Raanan, the young NFL passer will "likely" miss some game time after an MRI revealed that he has a strained hamstring.

Colt McCoy will be the man the Giants will turn to if Jones isn’t ready to roll.

The MRI on Daniel Jones showed a hamstring strain that is likely to force him to miss some time, per source. The Giants should be able to know more later in the week when they get him moving around. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 30, 2020

When it rains it pours, and that’s the best way to describe this situation. The Giants aren’t any good to begin with, and the team’s starting quarterback will now miss some game time.

You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially the franchise’s starting passer.

The wildest part is that the Giants are still very much in the mix for the playoffs at 4-7. In fact, they’re currently tied at the top of the NFC East!

The Giants will now have to lean on Colt McCoy to keep pushing forward to win the worst division in all of football.

Colt McCoy leads the Giants to a win over the Bengals and to the top of the NFC East standings! pic.twitter.com/1FQ1oc8du6 — Hook’em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) November 29, 2020

McCoy leading the Giants to a divisional title would be so awesome. Welcome to football in 2020. This isn’t even COVID-19 related and it’s still wild. Best of luck to the Giants, and let’s all hope Jones bounces back in a big way!