Starbucks To Give Free Coffee To US Frontline Workers And First Responders In December

Starbucks announced Tuesday that they’re giving free coffee to first responders and front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News reported.

First responders and front-line workers can choose between tall hot or iced coffee at participating locations throughout December, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Starbucks Fires Barista Who Refused To Wear ‘Pride’ Shirt For Religious Reasons, Lawsuit Alleges)

“In response to the recent rise in COVID cases, we want to recognize the significant efforts of the front-line responder and health care community, and show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day,” a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Starbucks is bringing back its free coffee giveaway for first responders and health care workers as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. https://t.co/WhhnrxdCqy — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 1, 2020

“Our hope with this is to reignite the movement of gratitude and to show those on the front line how much they are appreciated. For us, we believe that one way we can do this is by offering a free cup of coffee,” Tenpenny told USA Today in an interview.

Frontline workers have to identify their type of work in order to obtain the free coffee, but don’t need an ID to prove it, Fox News reported. Police officers, nurses, doctors and numerous other first responders and front-line workers qualify for the coffee, USA Today reported.

Starbucks gave free coffee to front-line workers from March 25 until May 31, Fox News reported. The company has donated over two million cups of coffee and 300,000 care packages to essential employees this year.

“Hopefully other brands will join us in thinking about how can they use their platform to again show support,” Tenpenny said, according to USA Today.

“Little deposits in morale can really go a long way, just so that they feel the support from our community,” Tenpenny said, according to USA Today.

The company is also getting 50,000 care packages and gift cards ready for front-line workers through Operation Gratitude, Fox News reported. Starbucks donated $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness towards mental health resources for those essential employees that are in need of assistance.

