REPORT: Pretty Rickey Rapper Spectacular Smith Arrested After Punching Disney Worker

Rapper Spectacular Blue Smith was allegedly arrested after punching a Disney cast member who reprimanded him for making a joke about coronavirus.

Smith was at Magic Kingdom on Monday night when he walked past a Disney cast member, allegedly pretended to sneeze and said “coronavirus,” according to a report published by People magazine. The Disney cast member told the rapper the joke wasn’t funny, according to a police affidavit obtained by People.

According to police report obtained by USA TODAY, Smith “intentionally touched or struck” a worker at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom theme park after a verbal altercation. https://t.co/ny7YikXmQ9

“I thought it was,” the rapper reportedly responded. (RELATED: ‘Panera Karen’ Claims Masks Don’t Work Because We Can Still Smell Our Farts)

“Then you’ll think it’s hilarious, if I asked you to step out of the line,” the Disney cast member allegedly said back.

The rapper reportedly refused to leave the line. When Smith tried to move forward in the line, the Disney worker put his hand out to keep the rapper from advancing. Next, Smith “turned and punched him on his right side jaw and right temple area,” the police affidavit said, according to People magazine.

The worker was taken to the hospital and later diagnosed with a concussion, People magazine reported.

This is hilarious. Not for the Disney guy who now has a concussion, but imagine getting arrested for assault over something like this. Why can’t people just do what they’re told? If you don’t want someone to tell you what you can and can’t do, then don’t go to Disney World at a time like this?

I feel like it’s really not as hard as people are making it out to be. You don’t have to be out there throwing punches over coronavirus.