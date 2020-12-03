Michigan Will End The Football Season Without A Home Win For The First Time In Program History

Michigan’s football program has hit a new low.

The Wolverines won't play Maryland this weekend because of coronavirus, and their final game of the season is on the road at Ohio State.

According to Drew Hallett, the Wolverines will finish the season without a home win for the first time in team history. Michigan started playing home games all the way back in 1883!

With Michigan’s game vs. Maryland canceled, this will be the first season in Michigan football history since it starting playing home games (1883) that it will be winless at home. — Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) December 2, 2020

It’s hard to believe that this stat is real, but here we are. Seriously, how does Jim Harbaugh still have a job?

Michigan was once a glorious and proud football program. Teams around America feared the Wolverines.

The blue and maize struck fear into the hearts of their opponents. Now, Michigan is getting annihilated on a regular basis, and has fallen to a level where beating Rutgers is a big deal.

There’s simply no way in hell the Wolverines can bring back Harbaugh in 2020. Fans deserve so much better than not winning a home game for the first time in team history.

I have no idea who will be running the show, but something has to change. As much as I love making fun of Michigan and fans of the Wolverines, Harbaugh has to go!

