REPORT: Anthony Davis Is Signing A $190 Million Contract With The Lakers

Anthony Davis is reportedly staying with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski (who has me blocked on Twitter for reasons that are still unknown), the defending NBA champion is “finalizing” a deal worth $190 million over five years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All-NBA forward Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year, $190M maximum contract to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. The deal includes an early termination option prior to fifth season in 2024-2025. Deal could be signed as soon as today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

The Lakers are out here making moves. First, they locked up LeBron James with a two-year extension, and now Davis is on the verge of inking a monster deal.

It’s crystal clear that the Lakers are hellbent on keeping their two best players for the foreseeable future.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

At this point, is there anyone who wouldn’t take the Lakers to repeat as NBA champions this upcoming season?

With Davis and LeBron locked up for another season, it’s hard to see an avenue for any other team to be the favorite to win the championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Davis (@antdavis23)

Life must be good right now if you’re a fan of the Lakers! The roster is locked up, and the future looks very bright.