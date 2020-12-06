BYU Loses To Coastal Carolina, Playoff Dreams Are Officially Dead For The Cougars

The BYU Cougars lost 22-17 Saturday night to Coastal Carolina.

Entering the game, BYU needed a big win to boost their playoff chances, and everyone saw a win over number 18 Coastal Carolina as the only way to do it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately for the Cougars, the Chanticleers pulled off a monster upset and BYU came up literally inches short from winning.

Watch the dramatic final play below.

So much hope. So much anticipation. So much disappointment. They got right down to the end zone and just couldn’t punch it in.

It really doesn’t get much more dramatic than that when it comes to final moments in a college football game.

At the end of the day, BYU’s playoff chances are dead in the water, but the Cougars should be applauded for agreeing to play a ranked team on such short notice.

They literally took this game a few days ago. Not many teams in America would show that kind of courage.

BYU’s playoff hype was fun, but it’s over. Let’s hope they find themselves into a solid bowl game because they’re a damn good team.