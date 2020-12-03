Editorial

REPORT: BYU Might Play Coastal Carolina If The Chanticleers Can’t Play Liberty

Sep 7, 2020; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (1) scrambles as Navy Midshipmen safety Evan Fochtman (11) defends during the first half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
BYU reportedly might play Coastal Carolina if the Liberty game is canceled.

According to Chris Vannini and Bruce Feldman, the Cougars are considering playing the Chanticleers if Liberty has to cancel on Coastal Carolina because of coronavirus issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game would feature two ranked non-Power Five teams, and could push BYU into the playoff discussion.

However, it’s important to note at that time that the game between Coastal Carolina and Liberty is still on, but more positive coronavirus tests could quickly change the calculus.

I obviously would never wish for a team to have to cancel, but BYU playing Coastal Carolina would be huge for the Cougars.

Right now, BYU is 13th in the playoff rankings. They’re not really close to being in the conversation to make the field.

 

A major reason why is because they don’t have a super sexy win. They don’t have a marquee victory against a great team.

Well, Coastal Carolina is 18th in the playoff rankings, and a win over them would force the committee to take BYU seriously.

 

Now, will the game happen? It sounds like it’s still not likely, but if Liberty can’t play, then all bets are off. BYU has to make this game happen if they can. A victory would set off a chaos grenade in the world of college football and I’m here for it.

