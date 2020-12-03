REPORT: BYU Vs. Coastal Carolina Is Happening, The Cougars Appear To Confirm The Game On Twitter

BYU will reportedly play Coastal Carolina this Saturday.

After initial reports that BYU might play Coastal Carolina if the Liberty game was canceled, it now appears to be a done deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ross Dellenger, the Flames vs. the Chanticleers has been canceled because of coronavirus, and the Cougars vs. Coastal Carolina “is on.”

NEWS: Liberty-Coastal Carolina is off. #BYU-Coastal Carolina is on, sources tell @SINow. Flames had COVID issues and should be making an announcement soon. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 3, 2020

BYU appeared to confirm the news on Twitter early Thursday morning with an eyes emoji tweet. That’s the ball game, gentlemen!

Below is a live look at my reaction to this news.

Here we go, folks. This is what college football is all about. The committee has been trying their hardest to keep BYU out of the playoff.

Why? The argument has been that while BYU is undefeated, the Cougars haven’t really played anyone overly tough.

Well, that’ll all change Saturday when they take the field against the Chanticleers. Plus, College GameDay is supposed to be at Coastal Carolina anyways.

You couldn’t make up this kind of storyline if you tried. I am amped right now.

Coastal Carolina tried to tell people they were sticking with the Liberty game, and I told everyone that college football fans were hoping it’d be canceled. Well, here we are! Let’s do this thing and really shake up the college football playoff.