Former Navy Mechanic Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Production, Sexual Assault On Minors

A former Navy mechanic pled guilty to child pornography production offenses and sexually abusing seven young girls in New Haven, Connecticut, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John Durham announced Monday.

Randall Tilton, 31, waived his right to be indicted on charges of producing child pornography and sexually abusing seven girls across three states over several years and pled guilty to the crimes, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Tilton admitted to sexually assaulting several minors and recording some of the incidents in an interview with the Town of Groton Police and was arrested on Nov. 1, 2019, according to the DOJ. His laptop, tablet, cell phone, and two flash drives revealed that he has assaulted seven girls between the ages of four months and eight years old beginning around 2014.

Tilton documented several of the assaults through photographs and videos, some showing minors physically restrained while he assaulted them, according to the DOJ. He shared some of the evidence to the dark web through Tor, a browser that enables anonymous communication. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Who Planned To Rape, Kill And Cannibalize Children In Homemade Dungeon Appeals For Compassionate Release Due To COVID-19)

“Tilton’s electronic devices also included thousands of images and videos of the sexual abuse of other minors, including sadomasochistic images of minors in bondage, sexual assaults on infants, and sexual acts on the corpse of a minor,” according to the DOJ.

Tilton pled guilty to seven counts of child pornography production, he faces a mandatory minimum imprisonment term of 15 years and a maximum term or 30 years for each count, according to the DOJ. The government is expected to argue for a 210-year sentence at his hearing on March 1.

Durham was tapped by U.S. Attorney General William Barr to lead the investigation into the origin of the Trump-Russia probe, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.