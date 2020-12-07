REPORT: Wisconsin Vs. Louisville Canceled, The Badgers Will Now Try To Play Rhode Island

Wisconsin vs. Louisville has reportedly been canceled.

According to Jon Rothstein, the game between the Badgers and Cardinals won't happen as planned Wednesday as Louisville battles coronavirus issues.

Sources: Louisville’s game at Wisconsin in this week’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge will not be played as scheduled. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 7, 2020

It’s not all bad news. The Badgers are now in the process of trying to put together a contract to play Rhode Island.

Sources: Wisconsin is now finalizing a contract to play Rhode Island on Wednesday in Madison. https://t.co/LPd4aiZXEl — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 7, 2020

Well, this sure sucks. First, the Badgers dropped all the way to 13th in the AP Poll, and now our biggest non-conference game of the year isn’t happening as planned.

As a betting man, I’d go ahead and bet the game against Louisville doesn’t happen at all.

Our football team has been absolutely smashed by coronavirus this season, and now our basketball team has dropped a game because of the pandemic as well.

Welcome to sports in 2020! If you’re not used to this nonsense by now, then you’re just not paying attention.

Let’s hope the deal with Rhode Island gets done because we need a game Wednesday night! Don’t steal this from me, coronavirus!