Wisconsin Loses To Marquette On Wild Ending

Wisconsin lost Friday night to Marquette 67-65.

Even after a horrible entire game for the most part from the Badgers, Wisconsin still seemed ready to take the game to overtime in a worst case scenario. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, we allowed Marquette to tip a ball in for the win.

Here's how Marquette just beat Wisconsin. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 5, 2020

I honestly don’t even have words for what happened tonight. I’m struggling to believe it’s even real.

I’ve been texting with my dad throughout the game, and I’m not sitting here stunned in silence by what I just watched.

We’re a good basketball team, but there’s no excuse for what I just witnessed. How the hell do you allow Marquette to get position to tip that ball in?

Seriously, as a Wisconsin man, I can’t believe that just happened. What a disappointing situation.

Now, we have to focus on fighting forward. I wish I could be more upbeat, but I’m just not. I’m going to go vomit. Please check back tomorrow for more updates.