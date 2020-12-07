Editorial

UNLV Quarterback Max Gilliam Apologizes For Eating Sushi Off Of A Nude Model On The Reality Show ‘Below Deck’

Nov 10, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam (6) looks to pass during the first quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at SDCCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam has apologized for his actions on the reality TV show “Below Deck.”

Gilliam released a statement Monday on Twitter apologizing for eating sushi off of a nude model, and stated in part that he “should have exercised better judgement and declined the idea immediately when it was brought up by the producers.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Yahoo Sports, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the show aired in November and focuses on a boat crew tending to the guests. Gillaim was one of the guests.

In case you’re wondering what kind of vibe the show has, you can see a screenshot from a promo for the episode in the tweet below from Nicole Auerbach.

Isn’t college football truly the best thing on the planet? I mean, seriously, what more could you want? A D1 quarterback is out here for apologizing for eating sushi off a nude model.

My first question is why the hell was this dude even on a reality TV show? Could you ever imagine a player for Nick Saban going on a reality show?

Hell no. No chance at all that would ever happen.

I’m not even saying Gillian necessarily did anything wrong, but he has fewer than 600 passing yards this season for the 0-5 Rebels.

He might want to focus a little more on spinning the ball and winning games, and focus less on the nude models with sushi on them.

 

It’s just an all-around incredible story, and I’m so happy he made the choices he did. Props to him for the free entertainment.