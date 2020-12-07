UNLV Quarterback Max Gilliam Apologizes For Eating Sushi Off Of A Nude Model On The Reality Show ‘Below Deck’

UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam has apologized for his actions on the reality TV show “Below Deck.”

Gilliam released a statement Monday on Twitter apologizing for eating sushi off of a nude model, and stated in part that he “should have exercised better judgement and declined the idea immediately when it was brought up by the producers.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Yahoo Sports, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the show aired in November and focuses on a boat crew tending to the guests. Gillaim was one of the guests.

In case you’re wondering what kind of vibe the show has, you can see a screenshot from a promo for the episode in the tweet below from Nicole Auerbach.

I will be rewatching this episode to make sure I didn’t miss anything the first time but … for those who would like more context re: UNLV QB Max Gilliam’s apology, here is the name and image Bravo uses to promote the episode: pic.twitter.com/BNOIZqoSkv — Nicole Auerbach ???? (@NicoleAuerbach) December 7, 2020

Isn’t college football truly the best thing on the planet? I mean, seriously, what more could you want? A D1 quarterback is out here for apologizing for eating sushi off a nude model.

My first question is why the hell was this dude even on a reality TV show? Could you ever imagine a player for Nick Saban going on a reality show?

Hell no. No chance at all that would ever happen.

Max Gilliam was on a reality TV show called Below Deck. Gilliam has apologized and Marcus Arroyo said players have to recognize they represent UNLV when in public. Both their statements are below. But I can’t figure out what Gilliam did wrong. pic.twitter.com/i0jSm3kqcV — Tyler Bischoff (@Bischoff_Tyler) December 7, 2020

I’m not even saying Gillian necessarily did anything wrong, but he has fewer than 600 passing yards this season for the 0-5 Rebels.

He might want to focus a little more on spinning the ball and winning games, and focus less on the nude models with sushi on them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Gilliam (@max_gilliam)

It’s just an all-around incredible story, and I’m so happy he made the choices he did. Props to him for the free entertainment.