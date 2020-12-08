Bad Sex Award Canceled For 2020 Due To Too Many Terrible Things This Year Already

The Literary Review canceled the Bad Sex in Fiction Awards in 2020, according to The Guardian.

“The public had been subjected to too many bad things this year to justify exposing it to bad sex as well,” the judges said, according to The Guardian. Fewer books were published this year because of the coronavirus, which may have also been a factor, The Guardian reported.

“With lockdown regulations giving rise to all manner of novel sexual practices, the judges anticipate a rash of entries next year,” said a Literary Review spokesperson, reported The Guardian. (RELATED: Skip ‘Kissing’ And Use ‘A Mask’ While Having Sex: Canada’s Top Doctor Advises During Pandemic)

“Authors are reminded that cybersex and other forms of home entertainment fall within the purview of this award,” the spokesperson said, reported The Guardian. “Scenes set in fields, parks or backyards, or indoors with the windows open and fewer than six people present will not be exempt from scrutiny.”

Tom Wolfe took the prize for a passage in I Am Charlotte Simmons for the lines “slither slither slither slither went the tongue” and “you can lead an English literary wannabe to irony but you can’t make him get it,” reported The Guardian.