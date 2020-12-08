Trump Ends Coronavirus Vaccine Event By Denying That Biden Won The 2020 Election

President Donald Trump ended his Tuesday remarks at a coronavirus vaccine summit by denying that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 general election.

Trump’s comments were prompted by NBC’s Peter Alexander, who asked why the administration had not invited anyone from Biden’s team to attend the event as they will be responsible for overseeing the majority of the distribution. (RELATED: FDA Releases Tranche Of Pfizer Data And Documents, Clearing Way For Vaccine’s Emergency Approval)

“We’re going to have to see who the next administration is because we won in those swing states, and there were terrible things that went on,” Trump answered. “Whichever the next administration is will really be able to benefit by what we’ve been able to do with this incredible science.”

“It will be incredible for the next administration, and hopefully the next administration will be the Trump administration because you can’t steal hundreds of thousands of votes,” he continued. “Let’s see whether or not someone has the courage. Whether it’s a legislator or legislators. Whether it’s a Justice of the Supreme Court or a number of Justices. Let’s see if they have the courage to do what everybody in this country knows is right.”

WATCH:

Earlier in the event, Trump signed a two-part executive order that will seek to prioritize Americans in the distribution process.

Senior White House officials told the Daily Caller Monday night that the first part of the order will instruct Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Alex Azar to prioritize American citizens over foreign nations to receive the coronavirus vaccine, while the second part of the order will give HHS, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other executive departments guidelines on how to negotiate with foreign countries for the vaccine’s international distribution.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed’s chief executive, said Tuesday morning, however, that he doesn’t understand what specific mechanism the order will trigger that will prioritize Americans over citizens of other countries.