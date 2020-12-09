Kamala Harris Ranked Third Most Powerful Woman In The World By Forbes

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was ranked the third most powerful woman in the world in Forbes’s list of “The “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.”

Harris was the first woman elected as vice president in U.S. history and was the first Indian-American woman voted into the Senate four years ago, according to Forbes. She was became California’s first female and first black attorney general in 2010. (RELATED: ‘God And History Have Called Upon Us’: Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Claim Victory In Presidential Election)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel ranked first on the list for the 10th straight year, Axios reported. Number two on Forbes’s list was European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde.

Merkel is in her fourth term as the chancellor of Germany after becoming the first woman to assume the position in 2005, according to Forbes. Merkel announced that she wouldn’t seek another term next year and left her role as the Christian Democratic Union’s leader in November 2018.

Here are the billionaires on the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women List 2020: https://t.co/ktbZxHxma8 #PowerWomen pic.twitter.com/gq8Lcneq09 — Forbes (@Forbes) December 8, 2020

“Her leadership is marked by her steely reserve, from standing up to Donald Trump to allowing more than a million Syrian refugees into Germany,” Forbes wrote under Merkel’s profile.

Three-quarters of adults in 14 countries in Europe trust Merkel over any European leader, an October survey found, according to Forbes.

Forbes considered a variety of factors when compiling its list of the world’s most powerful women, including wealth, media mentions, impact and spheres of influence. Forbes also considered other factors such as how the women responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

