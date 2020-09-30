‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Opens Up About Her Faith And How It Helped Her After Developing ‘A Really Unhealthy View’ Of Her Body

Sadie Robertson opened up about how her faith helped after social media comments led her to develop “a really unhealthy view” of her body.

“During ‘Dancing With the Stars’ … I had this body that I never thought I’d have,” the 23-year-old “Ducky Dynasty” star shared with Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Wednesday about her time on the competition series when she was 17 in 2014. (RELATED: A&E Reverses Suspension Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star)

“I had a six-pack for two weeks, but then Thanksgiving hit and it went away,” she reportedly added. “People started to comment.” (RELATED: Sadie Robertson Comes Out At Texas A&M Fan, Still Hanging With Aggies Star Quarterback [Photo])

“They were such innocent comments at first, like, everything was great. But whenever my body started looking a little different, that’s when the struggle came in,” Robertson continued.

The reality star went on to explain how some family and friends “were people in my life who were just really negative influences, that would say things that were not uplifting about the way that I looked and how I needed to maintain the body that I had.”

“I would look at myself in the mirror and I would think, ‘I’m fat,’ and I was not at all,” Robertson added, before sharing how it all led to “a really unhealthy view” of her body.

It was then she turned to God and her faith and found a healthier way to see herself.

“I pretty much just took the word as it was from the Bible,” Robertson said. “It talks about how you’re beautifully and wonderfully created. I started praising God and thanking him for the way that I looked, instead of looking in the mirror and saying, ‘Ugh, I wish my arms were thinner, I wish my legs were more toned, I wish I had her eyebrows.’ … whatever it was that I would tell myself.”

“Instead I would tell myself, ‘I am so thankful that I have this,” she added. “I’m so thankful that my legs actually serve the purpose that they should and that they’re able to run, that my arms are able to carry things.”

The “Ducky Dynasty” star went on to share that it “allowed me to be able to think of others, and how I can serve them with the body I’ve been given.”