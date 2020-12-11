‘Don’t Say God, Don’t Say Jesus’: Pussycat Dolls’ Kaya Jones Talks About Being A Conservative Celebrity In Hollywood

Former member of the Pussycat Dolls and member of President Donald Trump’s campaign advisory board Kaya Jones joined the Daily Caller’s Adesola Fasoro to discuss Hollywood’s views on God, her new podcast and more.

Jones told the Caller she started the podcast following the outcome of the election and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I just started talking to my followers on Instagram, it was right after the elections,” Jones said. “I could tell that a lot of people were feeling just like very beaten down, we had a really rough year with lockdown, COVID, all of this stuff.”

The former Pussycat Dolls member, who previously spoke out against social media censorship, discussed her experience as an openly conservative celebrity in Hollywood. (RELATED: Kaya Jones, Singer And Trump Campaign Advisory Board Member, Reacts To The Cardi B-Joe Biden Interview)

“I have been in interviews and had my publicist at the time or assistants at the time, people I employed, people I pay telling me don’t say God, don’t say Jesus, don’t define,” she said.

“Messages with Kaya” streams every Tuesday on the Life network.

Watch the full video to find out more about Kaya Jones’s new podcast.

