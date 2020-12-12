Sports

‘USA! USA!’ Chants Erupt As Trump Takes The Field At Army-Navy Game

US President Donald Trump looks on after tossing the coin during the Army-Navy football game at Michie Stadium on December 12, 2020 in West Point, New York. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
President Donald Trump walked onto the field at Saturday’s Army-Navy football game to cheers and chants of “USA! USA!”

Although the crowd at West Point’s Michie Stadium was visibly smaller than previous years due to coronavirus restrictions — limited to students and Department of Defense leadership — those in attendance made their voices heard when Trump took the field. (RELATED: College GameDay Will Be At West Point For The Army Vs. Navy Game)

In accordance with tradition, the president spent part of Saturday’s game amid the West Point cadets and part with the Naval Academy cadets. And although he did not keep it on through the entire game, he was spotted wearing a mask with the presidential seal emblazoned on one side.

US President Donald Trump joins West Point cadets during the Army-Navy football game at Michie Stadium on December 12, 2020 in West Point, New York. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump joins Naval Academy cadets during the Army-Navy football game at Michie Stadium on December 12, 2020 in West Point, New York. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

This year marked the first time the annual contest was held at either of the academies over 75 years. With the world at war at the time, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis hosted the game in 1942, and West Point hosted in 1943.