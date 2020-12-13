Former UCF Quarterback McKenzie Milton Is Transferring To Florida State

Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton has found a new team.

Milton, who recently announced that he was leaving UCF, revealed on his Instagram page Sunday afternoon that he’s taking his talents to Tallahassee to play for the Florida State Seminoles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mckenziemil10

I told everyone that Milton would have no trouble finding a new team to play for. There was never a doubt in my mind at all.

Prior to his horrific and gruesome injury a couple years ago, he was an absolutely electric quarterback.

This just happened to UCF QB McKenzie Milton. Prayers up. A great kid and a true winner. pic.twitter.com/lsFji7LYPi — CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 23, 2018

Now, he’s found a new team, is healthy and I certainly wouldn’t want to bet against his success. The way he fought back from his leg injury was concrete proof that the young man will push the limits to win.

He’s the exact kind of person I would want leading my huddle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mckenziemil10

It should be a lot of fun to see what he can do with the Seminoles. Mike Norvell has found himself a stud at QB.