Man Grabs Megaphone, Climbs On Top Of Pants Table In COSTCO To Announce COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory

A man launched into an anti-mask tirade on top of the pants table Sunday at Costco in Tustin, California, according to Newsweek.

“We have got to stand up for ourselves,” the unidentified man shouted, according to Newsweek. “It’s a beautiful day outside and what are we doing, covering up with our masks.”

The man said that COVID-19 is just as dangerous as the common flu and that using a face covering does not halt the spread of the coronavirus, according to Newsweek. (RELATED: Pennsylvania Health Secretary Says Residents May Be Wearing Masks ‘To The End Of 2021’)

“If masks really work, why is this still a problem? Because the masks don’t do anything. It’s just the flu. We’ve already been exposed to it, folks.”

The Center for Disease Control’s website states that COVID-19 is transmitted when people cough, sneeze, sing, talk or breaths. Its website states masks “reduce the emission of virus-laden droplets ‘(source control),’ which is especially relevant for asymptomatic or presymptomatic infected wearers who feel well and may be unaware of their infectiousness to others, and who are estimated to account for more than 50 percent of transmissions.”

President Donald Trump said in September that without his intervention, there would be 2.5 million deaths, according to Bloomberg.

“We were told that 2.5 million people were going to die,” the man continued, according to Newsweek. “But do you know that 2.5 million people haven’t died in the world? And there are 7.5 billion people on this planet.”

Some people hushed at the man while others offered him fist bumps, Newsweek reported.