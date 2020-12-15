Melania Looks Festive In Gorgeous Green Coat During Visit To Children’s Hospital

Melania Trump definitely looked ready for Christmas Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous coat during her annual visit to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve belted green coat that went past her knees as she read a book from the "Oliver" series that she's read over the last few years titled, "Oliver the Ornament Meets Marley [and] Joan and Abbey" by author Todd Zimmerman, according to a FLOTUS pool report.

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a black dress and matching green high heels.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, only a few kids were allowed to participate along with their parents and a handful of other hospital leaders.

During the first lady‘s visit she talked about how “wonderful” it was to be there and explained how the visits to the children’s hospital “is one of” her “favorite events during the holiday time.” At the end of her reading, she wished everyone a “Merry Christmas and Happy and Healthy New Year.”

WATCH:

FLOTUS then participated in a Holiday bingo game with a small group of patients, per a pool report from the first lady’s office. The game was also live-streamed throughout the hospital so the kids could play along.

Melania was in charge of reading out the numbers during the game, the report added.

The first lady‘s visits to Children’s National Hospital to see the kids are an annual tradition dating back more than 70 years to Bess Truman, the pool report added.