Taylor Swift Denies That A Third Secret Album Titled ‘Woodvale’ Is Coming

Taylor Swift has killed off any hope of a third secret album titled “Woodvale.”

Following the release of “Evermore,” some fans speculated that a third secret album named “Woodvale” might be waiting in the wings. The reason why? The word appeared on some “Folklore” images. (REVIEW: Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Evermore’ Is Incredible)

Taylor, sweetie. If you are about to drop another surprise album called woodvale in a couple of months, you and I are going to need to have some words cause I can’t memorize this many lyrics. #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/STHtQToVaH — braden ⁷???? (@armynator_7) December 11, 2020

However, it’s not a real thing. During a Monday night interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the music superstar explained it’s not a real thing.

Swift explained that the word “Woodvale” was used as a stand-in for “Folklore” before she made the album’s name public.

You can watch her break it all down below.

While I have no reason to doubt Swift, there seems to be a slight problem here. There’s a video floating around online where she talks about a “trilogy.”

Yep yep yep woodvale in March pic.twitter.com/Ox5GMLZ7Yu — ‘tis the damn season???? (@itwasrare13) December 14, 2020

Do I know if there’s a third upcoming secret album? I don’t. I have no clue. I do know that there’s also no way in hell Taylor Swift would ever tell fans even if there was.

It’s also important to note here that she’s debunking the idea of “Woodvale” existing as an album. That leaves a substantial amount of wiggle room.

Here’s my prediction for everyone. I think there’s 100% another album on the way, but it’s just not called “Woodvale.”

Swift has rocked the entertainment industry with her last two releases. There’s no reason for her to not complete the “trilogy” as she stated.

It might not be called “Woodvale,” but I’d best just about anything that another surprise album will eventually drop.