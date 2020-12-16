HBO Max Will Honor Dave Chappelle And Remove ‘Chappelle’s Show’ From Content Selection

HBO Max will remove “Chappelle’s Show” from the streaming network at the end of the year at Dave Chappelle’s request.

HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys confirmed the news about Chappelle’s show during Variety’s Virtual FYCFest, according to an article published Tuesday by Fox News. Chappelle requested “Chappelle’s Show” be removed because he said he doesn’t own the rights to the show in a video shared Nov. 24 on Instagram.

“We had a conversation with Dave,” Bloys said, the outlet reported. “I won’t get into it, but it’s very clear that it’s a very unique and specific and emotional issue he’s got. So at the end of the year, at the end of this year, December 31st, we’re going to honor his request and take the show down.” (RELATED: Netflix Removes Dave Chappelle’s Stand Up Show At His Request)

Netflix has also pulled “Chappelle’s Show” from its content at the request of the comedian. Chappelle explained his reasonings for asking streaming networks to take down the show on Instagram.

“They (ViacomCBS) didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract,” Chappelle said. “But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ’cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either.”

Chappelle further encouraged fans to boycott him and not watch the show until Viacom pays him.

“I’m begging you: If you ever liked me, if you ever think there was anything worthwhile about me, I’m begging you, please don’t watch that show,” Chappelle said. “I’m not asking you to boycott any network — boycott me. Boycott ‘Chappelle’s Show’. Do not watch it unless they pay me.”

“Chappelle’s Show” originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006.