Hollywood Reacts To Tom Cruise’s COVID-19 Rant On Set Of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

Hollywood reacted to a leaked audio of Tom Cruise blasting crew members on the set of his “Mission: Impossible 7” movie for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

George Clooney, Josh Gad, Hilarie Burton and more commented on Cruise’s nearly three-minute long expletive laced-rant published by The Sun. The comments were noted by TooFab.com in a piece posted Wednesday. (RELATED: Tom Cruise And Elon Musk Working Together On Movie Being Shot In Space)

In the clip, the 58-year-old actor warned those who had broken protocols that they would be “f–king gone” if he sees it again. (RELATED: Filming Of ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Reportedly Delayed SO Tom Cruise Can Learn To Fly Fighter Jets)

“No apologies,” he added. “You can tell it to the people that are losing their f–king homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education.”

Full audio of Tom Cruise going off pic.twitter.com/sDsFNwFwNm — Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) December 16, 2020

“Tom Cruise is correct here FYI,” Gad tweeted to his many followers. “Sorry/Not sorry.”

Tom Cruise is correct here FYI. Sorry/Not sorry. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 16, 2020

“I’ve never liked him more!” the “One Tree Hill” star wrote, along with audio of the rant. “Can I just blast this at the supermarket?”

I’ve never liked him more! Can I just blast this at the supermarket? https://t.co/KBFLDhKBwU — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 16, 2020

George Clooney said he understood why the “Top Gun” star did it and that “he’s not wrong at all about that” during his appearance on Howard Stern’s SirusXM radio show, per US Weekly. But that he wouldn’t have said it quite the same way

“I wouldn’t have done it that big,” Clooney explained. “I wouldn’t have, you know, pulled people out. You’re in a position of power and it’s tricky, right? You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he’s absolutely right about that. And, you know, if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and have to be responsible. It’s just not my style to, you know, to take everybody to task that way.”

THIS. IS. GODDAMN. BEAUTIFUL. I wish MORE people in charge would react like this to people who violate protocols or not wearing masks. If only more people saw the bigger picture that Tom is highlighting here. Good on @TomCruise . Thanks for setting an example on this, sir! https://t.co/YH9ICI2CCT — John Rocha (@TheRochaSays) December 16, 2020

Dear Tom Cruise, Please come yell at America. — Mike Scully (@scullymike) December 16, 2020

That being said… I for sure hollered in the privacy of my home tonight about someone not present and their decisions that affect me and the decisions I make during a pandemic and I would NOT want it to be shared. If you’ve gotten through this without hollering…were you awake? — Bethany Anne Lind (@LindBethanyAnne) December 16, 2020

“I want the truth”. “You can’t handle the truth “. -A few good men. Tom Cruise https://t.co/7Z4cUPM617 — Kenneth Cole (@kennethcolereal) December 16, 2020

I’m someone who can separate my personal feelings about Scientology and Tom Cruise‘s involvement in it and the fact that he is absolutely right about how important it is to maintain Covid protocols on the few productions that are shooting right now.

Jobs & lives depend on it! https://t.co/k8YiT1U5gt — Lisa Guerrero (@4lisaguerrero) December 16, 2020