Footage Shows Tom Cruise Shooting Action Scene From The New ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie

Footage has surfaced on Twitter showing Tom Cruise shooting one of the action scenes from the upcoming “Mission: Impossible 7” in Rome.

"WHEN IN ROME: @TomCruise waves to fans in between shooting @MissionFilm scenes for the seventh "Mission: Impossible" movie with Hayley Atwell in Rome," a tweet from the Associated Press read Sunday.

WHEN IN ROME: @TomCruise waves to fans in between shooting @MissionFilm scenes for the seventh “Mission: Impossible” movie with Hayley Atwell in Rome. pic.twitter.com/0IU9Ud5l3m — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 18, 2020

Throughout the clip, we see the 58-year-old actor pull someone out of a crushed vehicle, before he climbed over the car and helped out actress Hayley Atwell. It is shown from several different perspectives.

At one point, we also see the "Top Gun" star stop for a minute to smile and wave at fans that got the chance to catch some of the action from his upcoming sequel in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.

There is very little known about the next movie, except that it’s the “seventh entry in the long-running Mission: Impossible series,” per IMDb with a release date set for November 19, 2021.

As previously reported, filming finally got underway recently for the movie after production had to be halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a clip shared by the “Today,” the star of the franchise can be seen racing a motorcycle right off a giant ramp nestled among the Norwegian mountainside.

Near the end of the video, we see Cruise flying off the cliff and then opening up a parachute as he glides to the ground.