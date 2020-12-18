School Installs A Cannon On Its Roof To Deal With Bird Problem

A school will install a propane cannon on its gymnasium roof for one week to keep vultures from roosting, according to WRAL.

The town of Bunn in North Carolina said Bunn High School will fire the cannon from December 22 to January 3 in the morning, afternoon and evening when the vultures are roosting, WRAP reported. The cannon produces 130 decibels of sound akin to a gunshot, CNN reported.

Bunn, located about 30 miles northeast of Raleigh, has a population of about 350 people, according to CNN. The cannon will automatically fire three times a day to combat the vultures that have been gathering in the area near the school, CNN reported.

Black and Turkey vultures are federally protected migratory birds and a federal authorization or permit is required to legally kill them, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is responsible for issuing permits that allow people to kill vultures that could present harm, its website states. A permit is not required to “‘harass’ or otherwise disperse or discourage vultures from using areas where they may be a potential threat to livestock,” according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.