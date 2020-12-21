Jalen Hurts Scores 4 Touchdowns Against The Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had himself a day Sunday during a 33-26 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Hurts threw three touchdowns, ran for another and accounted for a total of 402 yards during the losing effort. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Eagles might not have won Sunday against the Cardinals, but there’s no doubt at all that Hurts is off to a hot start.

Through two games, he’s looked incredibly solid for the Eagles. Scoring four total touchdowns in his second career start is absolutely awesome.

At this point, I simply don’t see how you can put Carson Wentz back onto the field. It’d be one thing if the Eagles looked terrible, but they looked the best they have in a long time.

Even when they didn’t win Sunday, they still looked like they had more energy and passion than when Wentz was on the field.

Hurts is balling and the team is responding.

I think it’s safe to say that the future is incredibly bright for Hurts. He’s off to a hot start, and we love to see it.