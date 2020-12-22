Florida’s Football Program Hit With Sanctions Over Recruiting Violations

Florida’s football program has been hit with sanctions in response to recruiting violations.

The NCAA announced Tuesday that the Gators had improper contact with a recruit during a meeting, and also had “impermissible contact with approximately 127 prospects when seven nonscholastic football teams visited the campus and toured the football facilities on their way to a tournament in Tampa.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In response to the violations, the Gators have been hit with a year of probation, a $5,000 fine, mild recruiting restrictions, a one-year show-cause order for head coach Dan Mullen and more.

Whenever you see an SEC team has been hit with sanctions, our minds immediately jump to the worst case scenario.

It’s the nature of the beast. SEC football teams are notorious for bending and breaking the rules. I’m not against it at all.

Violating NCAA rules is one of the best parts about major college sports.

However, these violations are super tame. So Florida talked to some people they shouldn’t have? Am I understanding this correctly?

That’s a drop in the ocean. Show me where the money is at! Get the bag men on the phone!

If this is the worst that happens to Florida in the coming years, then they’re going to be in great shape.