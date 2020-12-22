Former Olympic Boxer Kabary Salem Accused Of Murdering His 25-Year-Old Daughter

Former Olympic boxer Kabary Salem has been accused of murdering his 25-year-old daughter.

Salem was indicted by a grand jury in New York and has been extradited to the United States from Kuwait, according to an article published Sunday by the Staten Island Advance. The Staten Island Police Department confirmed to People magazine that Salem was arrested on Dec. 19.

A former Olympic boxer on the run for a year after the death of his daughter, a Staten Island Muslim activist, has been tracked to Kuwait and charged with killing her, authorities and sources said Sunday. h/t @rerutled https://t.co/0y6fM7rtYh — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) December 20, 2020

Salem is being held at Rikers after being accused of killing his daughter back in 2019, according to New York Daily News.

Ola Salem's body was found fully-clothed in Staten Island's Bloomingdale Park in October of 2019, the Staten Island Advance reported. She had been strangled, sources told New York Daily News at the time.

Salem spoke about his daughter’s death at the time in an interview with The New York Times.

“She always said somebody would follow her,” he told the outlet.