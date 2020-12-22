‘Yellowstone’ Releases Violent Version Of ‘Silent Night’

“Yellowstone” released an awesome version of “Silent Night” just ahead of Christmas.

The hit Paramount Network show tweeted a video of a slightly different version of the classic song, and it’ll have fans amped up. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Give it a watch below. It’s pretty damn chilling.

I can’t remember, but I’m pretty sure “Yellowstone” dropped a similar version of this video last Christmas.

Leave it to the best show on TV to absolutely steal the holiday season with a video montage of the Duttons, Rip and the rest of the ranch crew putting in work set to “Silent Night.”

Damn, I’d be lying if I said that video didn’t make me miss the hell out of “Yellowstone.” I need season four immediately.

Don’t give it to me in six or seven months. Give it to me right now! Feed it to my soul.

Of all the stuff I’m looking forward to in 2021, season four of “Yellowstone” is right at the top of the list. You can take that to the bank!

Props to “Yellowstone” for dropping the hottest Christmas track of 2020! We love to see it!