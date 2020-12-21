Paramount Network Is Running A ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon December 26th And 27th

“Yellowstone” fans are in for a huge treat right after Christmas.

Paramount Network is running a two-day long marathon of all three seasons of the hit Western show starting December 26th at noon EST and ending the next day. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Yes, you read that correctly. The day after Christmas, “Yellowstone” fans will be able to start watching every single episode from all three seasons.

This is a gift I wasn’t even expecting, and here it is! We all know what the day after Christmas is like. Everyone spends so much energy and time getting amped up for Christmas and Christmas Eve.

Then, the 26th rolls around and we’re just exhausted. We want nothing more than to grab a drink and relax.

Well, we can now do that with the Duttons and all the carnage that surrounds the Yellowstone ranch.

Remember a couple weeks back when I said it was the perfect time to start watching “Yellowstone” if you hadn’t seen it?

Well, I don’t know if anyone at Paramount Network was listening, but everyone is now tee’d up for a two-day long binge session.

Trust me, if you’ve never seen “Yellowstone” before, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s absolutely epic. Happy viewing!