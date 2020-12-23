Will Boise State Hire Kellen Moore As The New Head Coach Of The Broncos?

Boise State needs a new football coach, and Kellen Moore has to be involved in the conversation.

Former Broncos coach Bryan Harsin has left for Auburn after an incredibly successful tenure in Boise, and that leaves an opening at arguably the best G5 job in college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So, where will the Broncos look? They have to look at Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore. Moore is proven to be a solid coach, he has ties to BSU and he starred as the team’s quarterback for multiple seasons back in the day.

It’s the most obvious fit in the history of coaching hires. He has NFL experience as a player and coach, which will help in recruiting, and you can reasonably assume Boise State is a dream job.

Players love returning home for coaching jobs. That’s not say he wouldn’t leave to coach Alabama or a premier top three or four job, but outside of that, I have to believe the Broncos would be a dream come true for Moore.

After all, we’re talking about the man who famously ran the Statue of Liberty to beat Oklahoma.

At the very least, BSU has to reach out to Moore to figure out his interest. Something tells me that he would be very interested in taking over the Broncos. It could be a home run hire.