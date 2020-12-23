Gal Gadot Defends Being Cast As Cleopatra After Being Accused Of ‘Whitewashing’ The Role

Actress Gal Gadot defended being cast as Cleopatra in the upcoming biopic against critics who say the move was “whitewashing” history.

Gadot claimed the film looked for a Macedonian actress for the role, but couldn’t find one during an interview published Tuesday by the BBC.

Gal Gadot defends Cleopatra casting after ‘whitewashing’ backlash https://t.co/NPf7udpGic — Independent Arts (@IndyArts) December 23, 2020

“First of all, if you want to be true to the facts, then Cleopatra was Macedonian,” Gadot told BBC Arabic. “We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn’t there. And I was very passionate about Cleopatra.” (RELATED: Gal Gadot Picked To Play Cleopatra In Upcoming Film)

“I have friends from across the globe, whether they’re Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist, or Jewish, of course… People are people,” Gadot continued. “And with me, I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honor this amazing historic icon that I admire so much.”

Gadot partnered with “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins and Laeta Kalogridis for the project, which she announced in October.

As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera. pic.twitter.com/k5eyTIfzjB — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 12, 2020

“And we are especially thrilled to be announcing this on #InternationalDayoftheGirl,” Gadot added. “We hope women and girls all around the world, who aspire to tell stories will never give up on their dreams and will make their voices heard, by and for other women,” she added.