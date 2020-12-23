REPORT: Keyontae Johnson Has Been Diagnosed With Acute Myocarditis

Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson reportedly has an issue with his heart.

Johnson was recently released from the hospital after collapsing on the court during a game against Florida State, and the issue is reportedly with his heart.

Prayers up for Florida forward Keyontae Johnson! He just collapsed 4 minutes into the game! Hopefully everything is ok! pic.twitter.com/jlCaC5WUlh — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) December 12, 2020

According to USA Today, Johnson has been diagnosed with acute myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart. Coronavirus, which Johnson had during the summer, can cause myocarditis, but there’s no concrete proof as of this moment that’s what caused the issue for the Gators superstar.

USA Today also reported that SEC protocols mandate an electrocardiogram, an echocardiogram and a blood test to reveal potential cardiac problems after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Obviously, this is an incredibly serious situation, and people shouldn’t jump to conclusions. I can promise you many will tie his coronavirus diagnosis in the summer to reportedly having acute myocarditis.

Until there’s concrete proof tying the situations together in Johnson’s case, it’d be incredibly irresponsible and foolish to make assumptions.

The SEC protocols should have caught any issues in the summer. That’s not to say something couldn’t have happened after the fact, but we simply don’t know right now.

The most important thing is that Johnson is now out of the hospital, and that’s a great health update. Until we know more, there’s no point in jumping to conclusions about how he ended up in this situation.