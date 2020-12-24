Jalen Hurts Says He’s Staying ‘Away From The Rat Poison’

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ mentality hasn’t changed much since he was playing at Alabama.

In a Twitter video posted by @tdalabamamag, Hurts was asked how he blocks out the outside noise since becoming the starting quarterback for the Eagles.

His response? He’s blocking out the “rat poison.”

“I try to stay away from the rat poison.” Jalen Hurts on not letting social media and other external factors distract him. “You gotta ask Coach Saban,” (when asked what he means about ‘rat poison’). “He knows a little bit about rat poison too.” Jalen is still #BuiltByBama pic.twitter.com/u6WJwrBIgm — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) December 23, 2020

For those of you who don’t know, Hurts is using the exact words his former coach Nick Saban used a few years ago when talking about his players eating up their media hype.

How can you not love Jalen Hurts? At the very least, how can you not love Jalen Hurts the person? The dude is incredibly authentic, humble and awesome.

Not only is he all the things listed above, but he’s now out here dropping quotes from Nick Saban years after the fact.

The “rat poison” rant from Saban has lived on as one of his best moments in the past few years, and it has had some serious staying power.

Even before Hurts dropped the line, Kiffin used it during an ESPN appearance earlier in the year.

I hope Hurts continues to work in some Saban quotes to his media hits. That’d be absolutely awesome, and I can promise fans around the country would love it.