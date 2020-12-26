Dave Portnoy Rescues Small Businesses While Congress Snoozes

Dave Portnoy, the president and founder of Barstool Sports, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the Barstool Fund and how he’s helping small businesses across the country.

Portnoy launched the Barstool Fund on December 17 to raise money for businesses across America and donated $500,000 of his own money to kickstart the fund. Since then, nearly $7 million has been raised and 21 businesses have been supported.

“Obviously with the pandemic, we have lockdowns and restrictions throughout the country,” Portnoy said. “Barstool has grown but I started it as a small business myself. We had one employee to two to three. Every dime I made I put back into the company.”

“I know how hard it is to build a small business,” he said. (RELATED: Dave Portnoy Slams New York’s Indoor Dining Ban As ‘Stealing The Right To Earn A Living’ In Twitter Rant)

Introducing The Barstool Fund If you are a small business that needs help staying in business because of covid email us your story to barstoolfund@barstoolsports.com. We will try to help as many people as we can. pic.twitter.com/9BS8HeyHaq — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 17, 2020

“We started a fund,” Portnoy said. “I put in $500,000 of my own money and then we ask for other donations.”

Portnoy also discussed how businesses are picked to receive funds, why he thinks the U.S. government has been unable to help the American people, and more.

WATCH:

