The Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc sits down with Wall Street guru and CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik every Friday for a new episode of “WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON.” It’s the only show that breaks down the beltway’s economic updates for both financial VIPs and everyday Americans looking for market tips.

This week, we opened up by discussing Datoc’s exclusive Oval Office interview with President Donald Trump. He gave two less than satisfactory answers on a major issue this show frequently discusses: what’s Trump planning on doing to either break up big tech monopolies or modernize antitrust laws for internet companies? (EXCLUSIVE: Read All The Highlights From Our Hour-Long Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump)

Next up, Malik explained exactly why the media is wrong about this so-called “second wave” of coronavirus cases hitting the South. He also took a moment to explain what states’ attitudes toward the coronavirus outbreak means for the November election: both parties are settling into familiar lanes — with Republicans digging in their heels on the economy and Democrats playing identify politics — and why both are disastrous for the current state of the country.

Finally, the guys took a step back and profiled one of the newest, influential faces on the financial scene, Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy.

He’s managed to turn his millions of devout sports gambling viewers onto day trading throughout the pandemic. Some old-school market wonks are afraid of the new kids in town, but Datoc and Malik explain why those geezers can kick rocks and how Portnoy’s rise embodies everything right with the American Dream.

“Omeed Malik is the Founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners, a boutique merchant bank and broker/dealer which invests partner capital into growth businesses and acts as a liquidity provider of private placements on behalf of companies and institutional investors. The Firm also offers advisory, investment banking and capital raising services to its clients.

Prior to starting his own firm, Omeed was a Managing Director and the Global Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory Business at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Omeed was also the founder and head of the Emerging Manager Program within the Global Equities business. In this capacity, Omeed was charged with selecting both established and new hedge funds for the firm to partner with and oversaw the allocation of financing/prime brokerage, capital strategy, business consulting and talent introduction resources.

Before joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Omeed was a Senior Vice President at MF Global where he helped reorganize the firm’s distribution platform globally and developed execution and clearing relationships with institutional clients.

An experienced financial services professional and securities attorney, Omeed was a corporate lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP working on transactional matters in the capital markets, corporate governance, private equity and bankruptcy fields.

Omeed has also worked in the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Omeed received a JD, with Honors, from Emory Law School (where he serves on the Alumni Board) and a BA in Philosophy and Political Science, Cum Laude, from Colgate University.

Omeed is a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Centennial Society Member of the Economic Club of New York and a Chairman’s Circle Member of the Milken Institute.”