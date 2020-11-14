Editorial

The PAC-12 Is Engulfed By Chaos Because Of Coronavirus

Nov 7, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The PAC-12 is an absolute mess right now because of coronavirus.

Arizona State vs. California and Utah vs. UCLA have been canceled because of coronavirus, and the Bruins will now play the Golden Bears Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does that sound as confusing as all hell? Well, it is. You can read the several statements from the PAC-12 below.

To make matters even worse, Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards has also tested positive for coronavirus.

What an absolute mess right now in the PAC-12. This is nothing short of a disaster all the way around. Two games are canceled, UCLA and Cal are playing on short notice and Herm Edwards has coronavirus.

How the hell did the PAC-12 get off to such a poor start? It’s truly mind-boggling how things went so wrong so quickly.

 

At least there will be some PAC-12 action Saturday. I honestly don’t even know what to say to fans of the conference other than I just feel terrible for them. It’s a mess right now in the PAC-12, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be fixed anytime soon.