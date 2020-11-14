The PAC-12 Is Engulfed By Chaos Because Of Coronavirus

The PAC-12 is an absolute mess right now because of coronavirus.

Arizona State vs. California and Utah vs. UCLA have been canceled because of coronavirus, and the Bruins will now play the Golden Bears Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does that sound as confusing as all hell? Well, it is. You can read the several statements from the PAC-12 below.

UPDATE: Statement below regarding new scheduled #Pac12FB game this Sunday, Nov. 15 between Cal & UCLA: ➡️ @CalFootball at @UCLAFootball

????️ Sunday, Nov. 15

⏰ 9am PT | 12pm ET

???? FS1 | @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/RgQFBaIP9X — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 13, 2020

To make matters even worse, Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards has also tested positive for coronavirus.

.@ASUFootball‘s game vs. Cal this weekend has been cancelled. Full statement from Ray Anderson and Herm Edwards: https://t.co/9MgCcj1oUx — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) November 13, 2020

What an absolute mess right now in the PAC-12. This is nothing short of a disaster all the way around. Two games are canceled, UCLA and Cal are playing on short notice and Herm Edwards has coronavirus.

How the hell did the PAC-12 get off to such a poor start? It’s truly mind-boggling how things went so wrong so quickly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCLA FOOTBALL (@uclafootball)

At least there will be some PAC-12 action Saturday. I honestly don’t even know what to say to fans of the conference other than I just feel terrible for them. It’s a mess right now in the PAC-12, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be fixed anytime soon.