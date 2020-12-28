Potential For Detaching, Flying Blades Leads To Recall Of Over 190,000 Ceiling Fans At Home Depot

More than 190,000 ceiling fans sold at The Home Depot are being recalled after some buyers reported that the blades were detaching from the fan.

Approximately 182,000 units of the $150 Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan were sold in the U.S., while roughly 8,800 were sold in Canada, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company, King of Fans, has received 47 reports that some of the blades were detaching from the fan, including two reports that the detached blade hit a customer and four reports that the detached blade caused property damage, according to the recall. It is unclear whether any customers were seriously injured from the detached blades.

The recall — which includes fans in matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel finishes — was issued Dec. 23 and recommends that those who own the fan should replace it immediately. (RELATED: REPORT: Kidnappers Nabbed After Their Car Broke Down With 10-Year-Old Victim Inside)

“Consumers should immediately stop using the ceiling fans and inspect the ceiling fans,” the Commission warns. “If consumers observe blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip during inspection, consumers should immediately contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan.”

King of Fans said in a statement that the detaching blades is caused by an “isolated manufacturing defect with the assembly of the fan blade’s locking clip to the fan flywheel, where one of the two screws retaining the locking clip is not adequately secured to the flywheel.”