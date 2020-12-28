Here Are The Dumbest Scenes In ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

The highly anticipated “Wonder Woman 1984” finally came out on Christmas Day after its release was delayed several times due to the pandemic.

However, despite how much positive attention the sequel to the “Wonder Woman” film has been receiving, we couldn’t help but notice several things in Gal Gadot‘s latest film that really were dumb or just didn’t make sense. (RELATED: Celebrated Gal Gadot’s Birthday With Some Of Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])

One of the first scenes that stood out would have to first be when Diana Prince, a.k.a. Wonder Woman, is walking with Steve Trevor and showing him the metro and the Silver line in the Metro DC system showed up, but that line didn’t exist in 1984 and wasn’t opened until 2014, as noted by IMDb. (RELATED: Gal Gadot Hypes Upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ With Unreal Shot)

Plus, the metro lines in the 80s didn’t have the modern signage used today with showing the lines “GR” and “YL” back then either.

Washington Metro signs in 1984 didn’t have “GR” and “YL” like this. Obviously, this ruins WONDER WOMAN 1984 for me. pic.twitter.com/56UyCyrArO — Jim Ellwanger (@trainman74) December 26, 2020

And as nice as it is that Prince is showing Steve the wonders of such modern things like escalators and the mass transit system, those already existed during the first World War, the time frame for most of the first “Wonder Woman” movie, per IMDb.

Not to mention, a scene where there’s a “fully gassed” up jet kept in the Smithsonian.

Also noted by IMDb, there is a shot of Wonder Women and Trevor walking together along the reflecting pool, and there is a clear view of the World War II memorial, which didn’t exist in 1984 and wasn’t open until 2004.

Oh and lest we forget, the shots of jacket wearing in Washington, D.C. in July. If you have ever visited the nation’s capital in the middle of summer, you would know that the idea of this would be simply insane.

Typically in July, temperatures in D.C. soar into triple digits with 100 percent humidity. A jacket would be too much clothing. We are speaking from personal experience.