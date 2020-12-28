Report: Tom Cruise Creating COVID-Secure Studio At Former Secret Military Base

Tom Cruise is reportedly creating a COVID-19-secure studio at a former secret military base in the United Kingdom to finish his latest movie project.

The 58-year-old actor plans to move production for his film “Mission: Impossible 7” after spending millions to move everything to former top secret tank design base Longcross in Surrey amid the pandemic, according to The Sun in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Filming Of ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Reportedly Delayed SO Tom Cruise Can Learn To Fly Fighter Jets)

Tom Cruise ‘builds Covid-secure studio on former military base to finish filming Mission: Impossible’ https://t.co/bD2COvPrHJ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 28, 2020

Production reportedly will move from Leavesden in Hertfordshire, after the “Top Gun” star blasted crew members in a leaked audio clip for reportedly breaking COVID protocols. (RELATED: Tom Cruise And Elon Musk Working Together On Movie Being Shot In Space)

“If I see you do it again, you’re f–king gone! ” Cruise said at one point in the nearly three-minute long expletive laced rant. “And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too! And you, don’t you ever f–king do it again!”

Tom Cruise is warning ‘Mission Impossible 7’ crew members that they will be ‘fucking gone’ if they break COVID safety protocols again “No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their fucking homes because our industry is shut down” (via The Sun) pic.twitter.com/04fhK8zTUi — Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) December 16, 2020

Shortly after the clip surfaced, five members of the film crew reportedly quit.

Earlier this year, production on the highly anticipated film was put on hold twice in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak, per the report.

Originally set to hit theaters July 23, 2021, the highly anticipated movie will now reportedly come out Nov. 19, 2021, according to IMDB.