Daily Mail Apologizes To Prince Harry For Falsely Reporting He Had Turned His Back On Military After Withdrawing From Role

The Daily Mail issued a correction and an apology to Prince Harry after the outlet falsely reported that the prince had turned his back on the military after withdrawing from his role.

The outlet reported the correction Saturday, but the original article was published on Oct. 25.

“An article on 25 October 2020 reported that Prince Harry had been accused by a top general of turning his back on the Royal Marines since withdrawing from his military roles in March and that, in an apparent snub to the Armed Forces, he had failed to reply to a letter from Lord Dannatt, a former Chief of the General Staff,” the outlet said in a statement. (RELATED: Prince Harry Jumps Back Into Royal Duties With Announcement Of Invictus Games)

“We now understand that Harry has been in contact in a private capacity with individuals in the military including in the Royal Marines to offer informal support since March and that whilst he did not initially receive the letter from Lord Dannatt referred to in the article due to administrative issues he has since replied on becoming aware of it,” the statement added. “We apologise to Prince Harry and have made a donation to the Invictus Games Foundation.”

The Invictus Games were created by Prince Harry and are similar to the Olympic Games. Disabled veterans compete in the games. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Agrees To Pay Roughly $90K In Legal Fees Amid Court Battle With Daily Mail)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also filed a lawsuit against the Daily Mail over a letter from Markle’s dad to the Duchess that the outlet published.