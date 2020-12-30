Billie Eilish Calls Those Who Unfollowed Her ‘Babies’ After Sharing Boobs Drawing

Billie Eilish labeled people who unfollowed her “babies” when she appeared to lose a ton of followers after posting drawings of boobs and more.

It all started when the 19-year-old pop singer joined in on the viral “Post a Photo Of” Instagram challenge and she shared several drawings of female body parts, along with a snake around a woman, according to the New York Post in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Billie Eilish Is Being Paid $25 Million For Apple TV+ Documentary)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

Eilish reportedly shared her artwork on her Instagram story and before it disappeared, Consequence of Sound captured the shot, according to the report. (RELATED: ‘You’ve Never Seen My Body’: Music Star Billie Eilish Shares Message About Those Who Criticize Her Body)

“Participating in a social media challenge, Billie Eilish posted her own doodlings of breasts for the prompt ‘a drawing you’re really proud of” and subsequently lost 100k followers,” the tweet read. The snap can be seen here.

In the post, we can see several close-up drawings of breasts, nipples, and female bodies from the front and the back.

Shortly after the post, one fan noted the “Bad Guy” hitmaker had dropped from 73 million followers on the social media site to 72.9 million.

In response, Eilish tweeted simply, ““LMFAOOO y’all babies smh,” she posted along with a screenshot on her Instagram Story.

However, it appeared Eilish’s follower count was brief, as of the time of this publication, her follower count was up to 73.1 million.