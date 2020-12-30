REPORT: Minnesota Coach P.J. Fleck Is Drawing NFL Interest

Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck is reportedly drawing some NFL interest.

According to Tom Pelissero, at least one NFL team wants to interview the head coach of the Gophers. Pelissero didn't identify the team interested in Fleck.

A handful of college coaches are drawing interest for NFL head coaching jobs, and here’s an interesting one: Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck. I’m told at least one team wants to interview Fleck, 40, who’s one of the only current FBS head coaches to both play and coach in the NFL. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 30, 2020

I need to know which team wants to interview Fleck ASAP. What GM is trying to lose his job? I need to know right now.

Fleck is 26-19 through four seasons at Minnesota. If you remove the 2019 season, which is by far and away his best one, he’s 15-17 in the other three seasons with the Gophers.

How does any GM look at his record and think to themselves that they need to give him a shot at running an NFL franchise?

I’m not even saying this just because I hate the Gophers and I get joy in ruining their sports. It has nothing to do with that at all.

It has to do with the facts. Fleck is an okay coach, but he’s far from proven enough to garner NFL interest. That’s just the reality of the situation.

I’ll be shocked if a GM pulls the trigger on hiring him. I’d be absolutely shocked.