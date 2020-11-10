Editorial

P.J. Fleck Says He Almost Played College Basketball At Wisconsin

Oct 30, 2020; College Park, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck reacts during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck almost suited up for his sworn enemy in basketball.

During an appearance on Mike Hall’s “On The Bench” podcast, the Gophers head coach revealed that he was recruited as a walk-on by the Badgers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ultimately, it didn’t work out and he played college football for Northern Illinois. You can listen to him break it down below.

You know what? Hell, I’ll just come out and say it. I’m so damn happy Fleck didn’t go to the University of Wisconsin.

Being a Wisconsin man is all about winning, being the best, honoring our traditions and stomping over Minnesota every single season.

That’s what it means to be a member of the Wisconsin Badgers.

Fleck literally represents none of those things, and I wouldn’t want his energy anywhere near the Badgers.

There’s a reason he’s coaching at Minnesota and has a losing record against Wisconsin. It’s because he doesn’t know how to whip up the sauce like we do.

That’s why he’s in Minnesota and we’re in Wisconsin. We’re just made differently.

The only time I ever want to hear Fleck talk about Wisconsin is when he’s talking about them lighting up the Gophers. Otherwise, keep our unsullied name out of your mouth.