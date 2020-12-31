Anna Kendrick Says 2020 Has Been A ‘Nightmare’ And Says Good Riddance

Anna Kendrick got everyone’s attention Thursday when she posted a message directed to 2020, calling it a “nightmare” and more.

“2020 you have been a nightmare,” the 35-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram, along with a selfie of her outdoors with a view behind her. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“Grateful to be seeing the back of you, you rotted bitch,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47)

She didn’t explain where the picture was taken or when in her post on New Year’s Eve day, the last day before 2021.

And she wasn’t the only star that made it crystal clear they were ready to be done with 2020 and up for a new year after nearly a year amid the pandemic. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Surprises 11-Year-Old Fan With ‘Fairytale’ Gift After The Girl Wrote Letter To Mailman Thanking Him During Pandemic)

Taylor Swift lit up social media earlier in the day when she posted a picture of her on social media dressed up in what looked like a bear costume.

“Bye 2020, it’s been weird,” the “Shake It Off” hitmaker captioned her post to her millions of followers, with no other information.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

While Sarah Michelle Gellar said goodbye to this year with a picture of her smiling big while giving it the middle finger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

“This is my goodbye to 2020,” the 43-year-old actress captioned her post. “I have hope for 2021.”

“I hope my children can step foot in a classroom for the first time since March,” she added. “I hope to hug my friends back home in NYC that I haven’t seen since March.”

“I hope to safely get to leave the state of California and not feel that I am making the jobs of doctors and nurses and frontline workers more difficult,” Gellar concluded.