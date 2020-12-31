Editorial

Wisconsin Destroys 71-59 Minnesota

MADISON, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 31: Jonathan Davis #1 of the Wisconsin Badgers steals the ball from Marcus Carr #5 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half of a game at Kohl Center on December 31, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Wisconsin absolutely destroyed Minnesota 71-59 Thursday night.

Going into the matchup against our neighbors to the west, I said we needed to bounce back in a big way after losing to Maryland.

Well, the boys and company took care of business and left no doubt about who was the better team.

 

We absolutely destroyed the Gophers. It was boys vs. men today, and it wasn’t even close. We didn’t just beat up on Minnesota.

We mauled the Gophers in front of America.

Nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing, warms my soul like beating Minnesota. Even after losing to Maryland, my spirits are shockingly high after beating the Gophers.

Even in the darkest of times, beating Minnesota gives me a reason to live!

We’re now 9-2, and Penn State is up next! Step on up and take this whooping because we all know it’s coming.