Wisconsin Destroys 71-59 Minnesota

Wisconsin absolutely destroyed Minnesota 71-59 Thursday night.

Going into the matchup against our neighbors to the west, I said we needed to bounce back in a big way after losing to Maryland. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the boys and company took care of business and left no doubt about who was the better team.

We absolutely destroyed the Gophers. It was boys vs. men today, and it wasn’t even close. We didn’t just beat up on Minnesota.

We mauled the Gophers in front of America.

Nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing, warms my soul like beating Minnesota. Even after losing to Maryland, my spirits are shockingly high after beating the Gophers.

Even in the darkest of times, beating Minnesota gives me a reason to live!

Go ahead… have a DAY, Micah!@BigJam_23 already with 8 points and 6 rebounds. Badgers have the lead. WIS 14, MINN 7 | 11:50 1Hpic.twitter.com/Rws0uA5xAg — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 31, 2020

We’re now 9-2, and Penn State is up next! Step on up and take this whooping because we all know it’s coming.