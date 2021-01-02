Politics

McConnell’s Kentucky Home Vandalized With Spray Paint

Senate Returns To Capitol Hill To Resume Debate On Overriding Veto Of NDAA

(Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Louise Contributor
Font Size:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home in Louisville, Kentucky was vandalized with spray paint on Saturday, a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home was vandalized.

McConnell’s Highlands home was found vandalized with messages such as “Where’s my money,” and “Mitch kills poor,” graffitied on his front door and porch, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

The vandalism to McConnell’s home comes after he blocked a standalone bill this week that would have increased stimulus checks for unemployed Americans from $600 to $2,000. (RELATED: ‘Socialism For Rich People’ – McConnell Again Blocks Standalone $2,000 Stimulus Check Bill)

The incident, which occurred at 5 a.m., according to the Louisville Metro Police Department, included no additional damage done to McConnell’s house, WLKY reported.

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest,” McConnell said in a statement denouncing the vandalism. “I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not.”

“This is different,” the statement continued. “Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.”

The Republican Party of Kentucky tweeted a response calling the act “reprehensible” and asking for Democrats to join in condemning acts of vandalism such as this.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s house was vandalized Friday, with the words “cancel rent” graffitied on her garage door, along with a pig’s head and fake blood, Fox News reported.