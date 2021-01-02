McConnell’s Kentucky Home Vandalized With Spray Paint

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home in Louisville, Kentucky was vandalized with spray paint on Saturday, a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home was vandalized.

McConnell’s Highlands home was found vandalized with messages such as “Where’s my money,” and “Mitch kills poor,” graffitied on his front door and porch, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

NEW THIS MORNING: The home of ⁦@senatemajldr⁩ was vandalized. Messages in red and white spray paint are covering the front porch area. The rest of the home appears to be untouched. ⁦⁦@WDRBNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/pBa1Kq8kqe — Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) January 2, 2021

The vandalism to McConnell’s home comes after he blocked a standalone bill this week that would have increased stimulus checks for unemployed Americans from $600 to $2,000. (RELATED: ‘Socialism For Rich People’ – McConnell Again Blocks Standalone $2,000 Stimulus Check Bill)

There’s a protest happening now outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Louisville home… this is coming after McConnell rejects votes on the $2,000 stimulus check. pic.twitter.com/dWjmpHciKB — Faith King (@FaithKingTV) January 2, 2021

The incident, which occurred at 5 a.m., according to the Louisville Metro Police Department, included no additional damage done to McConnell’s house, WLKY reported.

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest,” McConnell said in a statement denouncing the vandalism. “I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not.”

“This is different,” the statement continued. “Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.”

The Republican Party of Kentucky tweeted a response calling the act “reprehensible” and asking for Democrats to join in condemning acts of vandalism such as this.

.@KYGOP Statement on Vandalism of Leader McConnell’s Home: Vandalism is reprehensible and there’s no place in our politics for acts like this. Kentuckians deserve better and the Democrats should join us in condemning this act of vandalism. #kypol — Republican Party of Kentucky (@KYGOP) January 2, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s house was vandalized Friday, with the words “cancel rent” graffitied on her garage door, along with a pig’s head and fake blood, Fox News reported.